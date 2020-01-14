Nana Owiti, the wife of Nairobi-based rapper King Kaka, is the newest face on Kenyan television.

Owiti has been filling in the gap left by Jackie Matubia as guest host of ChatSpot on Switch TV alongside Kush Tracey and ex-KTN presenter Mary Mwikali. She made her debut about a week ago, taking to Instagram to break the news.

“Such Positive vibes. Such Energy. Such synergy. I felt so welcome. @mwikalimary and I have always followed each other on IG but had never met until yesterday(Jan 6). When we did, it was an instant click as we said our ‘Hi’. It’s like we had met from a previous life 😂. Today until Friday I will be the #GuestHost on #ChatSpot pale @switchtvke at 5:50 pm. Please Tune in? Thaaaank you 🙏” she wrote.

She was back on the screens yesterday, with rapper King Kaka among those who tuned in to watch her.

The ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ rapper wrote on IG: “ The Queen will be hosting ChatSpot on Switch Tv from 5:50, Tune in. Wacha nichome Pop Corn hapa na strong tea nikingoja.”

Nana Owiti’s guest-hosting gig comes days after former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia called it a day at the Kenya Red Cross owned station.

READ: Ex-Tahidi High Actress Jackie Matubia Quits Switch TV