Another East African collabo is upon us courtesy of Tanzanian songbird Mimi Mars and Kenya’s Afro Pop artiste Kagwe Mungai.

Dubbed ‘One Night’, Mimi Mars premiered the visuals of the Kagwe Mungai-produced track on her YouTube channel Wednesday, garnering a little over 10,000 views in 8 hours.

Directed by Kevin Kdart and shot by Giraffe Film Production in Nairobi, the video begins with Kagwe asking Mimi Mars out on a date, setting the premise of the bubbly, feel-good love song.

Watch ‘One Night’ above. Rating 7/10.

‘One Night’ comes months after Kagwe and Mimi Mars raised eyebrows about the nature of their relationship. This was after a video surfaced online showing Mimi grinding on Kagwe.

The clip was shared widely by gossip sites in Tanzania with speculation that the two singers might be more than just friends. Perhaps it was a ‘One Night’ kinda thing(pun intended) given that the video surfaced at a time when Mimi had declared she doesn’t want to date someone famous.

Check out the clip below.