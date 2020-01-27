President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday attended the installation of a new Presiding Bishop of the Africa Inland Church (AIC).

The President who was joined by Deputy President William Ruto attended the ceremony at the AIC Milimani Church in Nairobi County where Bishop Abraham Mulwa was installed as the new Presiding Bishop.

Bishop Mulwa takes over from Bishop Silas Yego who served in the position for 18 years. Bishop Paul Kirui was installed as Deputy Presiding Bishop.

Speaking to the congregation, President Kenyatta thanked Bishop Yego for his steadfast leadership of the church over the years during which AIC, founded in 1895, significantly grew its footprint in the country and the region.

“You are handing over a much larger church and a more grounded church, and I am sure the new Presiding Bishop will take it to greater heights,” the President told Bishop Yego as he assured the church in Kenya that the government will continue working with religious institutions in efforts to create unity and prosperity.

“I appreciate the role churches play in supporting government in healthcare, education, counselling and many more areas. We shall continue working together in seeking peace and unity,” the President assured.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain united and called on leaders to always remember that leadership is a call to serve the public.

Other leaders who attended the service included former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja among others.