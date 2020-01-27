Ask most young people what holds them from starting a business and they will most likely tell you it’s lack of capital.

However, for three young Kenyan entrepreneurs, they did not let that mentality hinder them from taking a leap of faith and making huge sacrifices to succeed in business.

They shared their ‘Hustle’ stories.

WAMUYU KARIUKI, 27, FOUNDER, NANCY ELEANOR STORE

I established a clothing line in 2016, and I sell both official and casual attires for modern, stylish women.

So many people get surprised when I tell them I started the business with some Sh2,000 which I had obtained as a loan from a relative. From this small amount, and after many years of financial hardships, my venture is now up and running.

When I was starting out, I vowed never to take a loan to grow my business. I always believed that I could do it without one. Running a business without any outstanding loans gave me the confidence I needed to take more risks. Besides, I wasn’t sure I would be offered one because I didn’t have any guarantors. Also, I was discouraged by the tedious application process so I never tried.

However, I have learnt that this can be detrimental because if you don’t have money, you will be helpless when a good opportunity comes.

I’ve grown my business mostly from retained profits. When running a small business, it is difficult to save the little profits you make from sales. I had to be frugal, to practice strict financial discipline, and make tough decisions.

Working with a tight budget makes you discover innovative ways of reducing your expenses, and also to find new ways of growing your business.

In the clothing industry, location is key. Finding space in an attractive location is not easy.

From my experience, you don’t need too much money to start a business. This is a common misconception that keeps many people from trying their hand in business. It’s also an excuse. The most important capital you need is strong will and a sense of purpose. Where there’s a will there’s a way.

Start with whatever small amount you have and aim to grow it. Just start doing what you love. Get moving!

But while at it, be honest and know your financial capabilities. If you can only afford a few employees, or to rent space in a low-cost area, do that. Don’t overstretch yourself.

It took me two years to open my shop but during that time, I was conducting business online to raise money to hire staff and rent out space.