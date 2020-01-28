Here are some of the top stories today.

Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California – CNN Updated 4:44 p.m. ET, January 26, 2020 Kobe Bryant’s alma mater, Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, issued a statement Sunday about his death. “This is a difficult day for everyone in our school community. The Lower Marion School District is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our most illustrious alumni Kobe Bryant.

Coronavirus outbreak: Latest news and live updates – CNN By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN Updated 1:44 a.m. ET, January 27, 2020 Rising toll: 80 people are dead and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

China’s unprecedented reaction to the Wuhan virus probably couldn’t be pulled off in any other country As the world watches the developing crisis around the deadly Wuhan coronavirus, it’s difficult to know how worried to be. One thing is clear, however: China is treating the matter extremely seriously.

Bolton bombshell raises the stakes as Trump’s defense team takes the spotlight An explosive New York Times report detailing an unpublished draft manuscript by former national security adviser John Bolton has added new uncertainty to this week’s crucial vote to determine whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, several GOP sources said.

My grandfather survived four years in Auschwitz. For the rest of his life he was determined not to remain imprisoned by it The number 1088 was amateurishly tattooed on my grandfather’s strong, freckled arm.

An Iranian plane skidded off the runway onto a road A passenger plane with 135 people on board has skidded off the runway in the Iranian city of Mahshahr and onto a road with its wheels still retracted — and, miraculously, no one was hurt.

Billie Eilish has a history-making night at the Grammys It appears the party is just getting started for 18-year-old Billie Eilish.

Tyler, The Creator slams Grammys’ ‘urban’ category as a politically correct version of the n-word Musician Tyler, The Creator, who took home the award for Best Rap Album for his 2019 record “IGOR” on Sunday night, criticized the Grammys for consistently placing black artists in the rap and urban categories.

US mourns basketball great Kobe Bryant US basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans around the world. Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine killed when the aircraft came down in Calabasas. The LA county sheriff said there were no survivors from Sunday’s crash.

Mystery over plane crash in Taliban territory The US military has joined an investigation into a plane that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday. Local officials initially said the aircraft that came down in Deh Yak district, Ghazni province, belonged to state-owned airline Ariana. But the airline denied this, prompting questions about the origin of the aircraft and the cause of the crash.

‘I was 90% dead’: Henri’s story of surviving Auschwitz – BBC Reel Henri Kichka is one of the dwindling handful of men and women who survived Auschwitz. He has been talking to the BBC, 75 years after the concentration camp in southern Poland was liberated.

The man teaching 300 million people a new language The BBC’s weekly The Boss series profiles different business leaders from around the world. This week we speak to Luis von Ahn, co-founder and chief executive of language learning app Duolingo. If anyone ever doubts the positive impact of immigration tell them about Luis von Ahn.

Romney: ‘Increasingly Likely’ More Republicans Will Support Calling Bolton As Witness Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” there will be enough Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness in President Donald Trump ‘s impeachment trial.

2020 Grammys: The Complete Winners List Music’s biggest night might just be its most controversial as the 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday amid major clashes within the Recording Academy. Just 10 days before the 62nd annual ceremony, it was announced that former president and CEO Deborah Dugan was ousted for concerns over workplace bullying months into her tenure as the organization’s first-ever female head.

Michelle Obama Wins Grammy For Audio Recording Of ‘Becoming’ Michelle Obama is now a Grammy winner. The former first lady took home the trophy in the Spoken Word Album category for the audio recording of her bestselling 2018 memoir “Becoming.” The Grammys’ Best Spoken Word Album award honors achievements in poetry readings, audiobooks and storytelling.

Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Flew In Fog That Grounded Other Choppers CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) – The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers. The helicopter plunged into a steep hillside at about 9:45 a.m.