No sooner had Peter Munya replaced Mwangi Kiunjuri as the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture than he got down to work.

Barely a day after he was transferred from the Industrialisation docket, CS Munya’s first order of business was reversing his predecessor’s order where he asked Kenyans to send photos of locusts for identification.

“Please stop sending us photos of locusts anymore, we already have competent people on the ground who are using scientific methods to identify them,” he said.

Munya further announced measures that the government is taking to control the locust invasion. He said three more spray aircraft will be deployed Thursday across the affected areas.

He also confirmed that the government had dispatched two planes to spray the locusts in Isiolo and Meru.

“Two aircraft from Kenya Pipeline Company, one from Kenya Wildlife Service and one from Kenya Forest Service are going through logistics to aid in surveillance,” Munya said.

“Two spray aircraft from the Desert Locusts Control Organisation of Eastern Africa have undertaken aerial control of seven locust swamps in Wajir, Abaswen, Lakdima, ARAMU,” he added.

Additionally, he said the government has distributed over 20,000 liters of pesticide to affected areas.

Munya confirmed the eight counties have been affected: Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Meru, Samburu and Laikipia.

The CS said the State has allocated Sh30 million to buy chemicals.

“We don’t have challenges of resources right now as we speak. Aircraft from private sectors have come in handy in Isiolo, Laikipia counties,” he said.

The CS noted that there has been effective control of the locusts contrary to reports.