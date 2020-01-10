Kieni MP Kanini Kega has spoken for the first time following his public tiff with DP Ruto when he delivered Sh500,000 at the funeral of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s mother on behalf of President Uhuru.

During the funeral, the MP appeared to have ruffled DP Ruto’s feather after he purported to be speaking for the president whom he claimed had sent him with the money.

In his speech, DP Ruto said: “You all know that there is only one person in Kenya who was sworn in to deputise the President. And I will do that very diligently. Everybody should do their job. Let us respect each other.”

“If you are working in a hospital do that. If you are a watchman or MCA do your job. Let us respect each other,” the DP added.

Speaking Wednesday, Kanini Kega said he was shocked by DP Ruto’s harsh reaction.

“I was shocked. The President talks to many people. I am an elected leader and his (Uhuru’s) friend. In fact, I should be congratulated that I delivered the money,” he told reporters.

He wondered why he was chastised yet he delivered the money – which included Sh100,000 from his pocket.

“He (Ruto) was not the one who was bereaved. I gave the money to the bereaved family.

“I delivered what I was given to the last coin. There are those who are sent and don’t deliver the messages. I am an honest man who delivered a message in broad daylight,” Kega said on phone.

He added: “I am not in Tangatanga or Kieleweke. At the funeral, my demeanour was good. I was not abrasive or aggressive. I don’t know where the harsh reaction emanated from. My critics should be asking why I was sent.”