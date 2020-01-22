The long-drawn-out push and pull between exiled Kenyan activist Miguna Miguna and the State took another twist Tuesday after the court pushed his case to March 23.

Reacting to the ruling, Miguna’s lawyer John Khaminwa said his client was going through hell as he sought to return to his motherland.

“Dr. Miguna Miguna is going through hell in Europe. He would like to return to his motherland,” Khaminwa said.

The lawyer further accused the counsel from the Attorney General for allowing the magistrate to decide on the case at 9 am, earlier than the agreed time of 11 am, without their presence.

“It is our respective view that the counsel from the AG has not been candid enough. He should have explained to the judge that this matter was set for mention at 11 am,” Khaminwa said.

He said he will file an application on Wednesday to oppose the set date of March 23, which he said is too far.

“We intend to make an application tomorrow, by way of certificate of urgency to try and persuade the lordship to try and give us an early date and canvas the judge so that Miguna Miguna can return home urgently,” Khaminwa said.

Following the Tuesday ruling, Miguna Miguna resolved to return to Canada after spending over two weeks in Europe.

In a statement, Miguna said his return to Canada was not a sign of surrender and he would continue to fight for his citizenship rights.

He tweeted:

“I arrived in Berlin, Germany, on January 5, 2020. On January 6, 2020, I was blocked from boarding @lufthansa and later @airfrance to Kenya because Despot Uhuru Kenyatta had issued illegal “red alerts” and threatened withdraw landing rights to all airlines that flew me to Nairobi.

2) Having waited for Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his appointees at the ministries of Interior and Immigration to obey court orders and revoke their illegal “red alerts” to no avail, I’ve no option but to return to exile in Canada. I’ll not surrender. The struggle continues.

3) I intended to attend the funeral of my father-in-law who is being buried tomorrow, January 22, 2020, in Migori, Kenya, however, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his conman enabler Raila Odinga have – out of cowardice and abuse of power – prevented me from doing so. Rest In Peace Mzee Omolo Awange.