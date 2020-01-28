Many politicians and colleagues made romantic advances at Janet Mbugua even after she was married, the former Citizen TV anchor has disclosed.

In an interview at Radio Maisha, the media personality was discussing sexual harassment in the workplace. She also delved into the topic of media girls who get into relationships with their bosses and rich politicians for favors.

“I don’t want to sit here and pass judgement but I do believe this is wrong especially if it is somebody who has a family. On principle, it´s wrong but at the same time, it doesn’t mean that that woman should be abused or harassed, or bullied,” she said.

Adding: “It’s a human rights violation. She needs to be educated better kwamba that the choices that she makes will come back and hurt her because the day you are older there will be another youngin and you will be kicked out. You can lose your credibility or even your job, you lose everything.”

Speaking from her own experience, Janet said she was approached by politicians and colleagues even after she settled down and had children.

“How many politicians, how many colleagues in the media have approached me? So many. Did I say yes? No. Even when I got married and had kids. I just used to say point-black that, ¨Don’t you know I have a family. Don’t you think what you are saying and doing is wrong?¨ she said.

Janet continued: “It’s a choice. I just said even though this person can give me all the money in the world, what will happen to me? The man will be praised but I’ll lose my credibility.”

Here’s a video of the interview.