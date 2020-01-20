Simon and Sarah Kabu serve as a great inspiration to Kenyan youth after starting their multimillion Bonfire Adventure tours and travel company with about Sh20,000 and a desk.

Speaking about their marriage and entrepreneurial journey, Sarah Kabu recalled how a member of the Woman’s Guild advised her not to be in a hurry to settle down.

“Venye nilikuwa nimefika miaka 30, bado bila kuolewa, alikuwa na wasi wasi. Na alikuwa akinipa mawaidha, usiende kutafuta watu wako na pesa au nini, tafuta tu kijana mjijenge pamoja,” she said in an interview with Radio Jambo.

The 41-year-old noted that their marriage is not always rosy.

“It’s not all lovey-dovey as people assume. When we get to the office it’s all work. We are usually very busy. There are days we are not in talking terms but when we get to the office management decisions have to be made so you have to talk and give your opinions.

“We never mix personal issues with business. If you find us getting mad at each other then it’s something serious,” she said.

Sarah also revealed that they have access to each other’s social media accounts. She said she once saw a message from an admirer in Simon’s inbox.

“We both have logins to each other’s accounts. I was looking at his DM, then a slay queen wrote, ‘Happy New Year Simon Kabu, this year my goal is to go out with you’… Ningekuwa mrembo kama wao, hata sijiui, I wouldn’t waste my beauty with old men out there.”

Sarah also recounted how her own admirer attempted to sweep her off Kabu’s arms by copying their business.

“So hata yeye akaenda aka-set up an office, branded it na akakuja, akanipea ufunguo, so mimi nikamwambia I’m not interested, I’m happy where I am,” she said.

Sarah noted: “I never compromised my values dating old dirty sponsors like college slay queens do nowadays. They used to be called tushungwa na sugar daddies. I used to survive on one meal a day that is dinner big ugali or rice. Day time snacks were mostly sweets, biscuits, mandazi, chapati and bread.”