Ben Pol has recounted the first time he met his wife-to-be Anerlisa Muigai, saying he didn’t know who she was or what she did.

In an interview with Clouds FM on Thursday, the R&B singer said they met in early 2018 at a press conference organised by Anerlisa’s friend. He said Anerlisa knew who he was and they exchanged numbers.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tulikutana mwaka 2018 mwanzoni! Nilikuwa Kenya kikazi tukakutana kwenye Press Conference iliyoandaliwa na rafiki yake!

“Wakati huo sikuwa namfahamu wala kujua anafanya nini lakini yeye alikuwa ananijua. Tukaongea na tukabadilishana namba na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe yake kwenye stories,” said Ben Pol.

The ‘Moyo Mashine’ singer also said that all wedding traditional procedures are complete and they are only waiting for their white wedding.

He was however coy on how much dowry he paid and when we can expect their big day.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tuna mipango mingi mbeleni, nishamlipia hadi Mahari lakini sidhani kama nitakuwa sahihi nikitaja ni mahari kiasi gani nimelipa kwao! Tumefanya taratibo zote za kimila nyumbani kwao tumeshakamilisha kila kitu kilichobaki ni zile taratibu za kizungu tu,” Ben Pol said.