Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Wekesa Barasa has been released on a Ksh100,000 cash bail after he was arrested for assaulting contractor-cum-musician Stephen Masinde, popularly known as Steve Kay.

Following his arrest at his Kimilili home on Monday, the lawmaker appeared before Kimilili Law Courts Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo, where he denied causing grievous bodily harm to Steve Kay.

Didmus was caught on video slapping the contractor who was demanding Ksh3.4 million in unpaid dues for the construction of five classrooms at a school in Kamukuywa ward.

The incident happened on July 30, 2021, at Lurare Baptist Primary School. Steve Kay had allegedly locked the classes to demand his payment.

Barasa was released on a bond of Ksh150,000 with one surety or a cash bail of Ksh100,000.

The case was set for mention on September 27, 2021.

Addressing the press after the court session, Steve Kay’s lawyer Brian Khaemba said justice should prevail for his client.

Barasa on his part claimed that his arrest is a political witch hunt allegedly spearheaded by lawyer Khaemba. He claims the lawyer is eyeing his Kimilili parliamentary seat.

“This is politics. When you say I have slapped you then you go to court with a bandage on your arm, was the slap from electricity?” he posed.

“When you say grievous harm you must show any disability caused by that slap. I am ready because I have capable lawyers. Of importance is that we disassociate serving Kenyans with politics,” Barasa said.