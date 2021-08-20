The comedian Wangari Nguri alias Auntie Jemimah is counting months to a “new chapter” as a mother.

The Gukena FM radio presenter left fans speechless by sharing stunning photos of her growing baby bump on her Instagram page. Taking part in a glittering photoshoot, the comedienne happily paraded her bump in the striking set of pictures as she expressed her excitement about the new chapter in her life.

Auntie Jemimah also announced the news of her pregnancy as she turned a year older.

“32. New chapter. New Title,” she wrote in the caption.

The post was met with surprise and hearty congratulatory messages from fans who wondered how she managed to hide her pregnancy on her video skits.

“Congratulations dearest, I noticed the other day uki shoot video ulikuwa unavutaa dera sana hii side ya stomach and my instinct was right nilijua umehohitio,” one fan commented.

Here are more reactions.

jmatubia: “Aaaawww congratulations dear and happy birthday 😍😍😍🔥”

celestinendinda: “Oh haiya and happy birthday 😍😍. Wooow Congratulations 👏👏👏”

christinewawira: “Happy birthday!! I knew it 😉 I just knew it! You look amazing! 😍😍🔥🔥”

phil_director: “Happiest birthday and congratulations 🎉🎉”

millywajesus: “Congratulations 🎊 more grace 😍”

kabiwajesus: “May God bless you in your new journey 😍”