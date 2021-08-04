The Mwakideu family has made a medical appeal to well-wishers to help offset a hospital bill for Rozinah Mwakideu.

Rozinah, who is sister to the popular radio personality Alex Mwakideu, has been battling Covid-19 in hospital since July, 8th 2021.

On Monday, July 12, her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to ICU where she battled Covid-19 complications for two weeks.

The gospel singer is now stable and due for discharge, with her hospital bill nearing Ksh1 million as of July, 31.

Rozinah and Alex both took to their respective socials to ask Kenyans for help in settling the bill.