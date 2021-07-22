The saga revolving around comedians Herman Kago alias Prof Hamo and Stella Bunei Koitie aka Jemutai is turning out into a romantic comedy with a happy ending after the couple took a significant step in their ongoing reconciliation.

Not long ago, the pair almost aired all its dirty linen in public after Jemutai accused Prof Hamo of neglecting their two children.

After burying the hatchet and working together on a YouTube show, Jemutai and Prof Hamo have now acquired land to build their home.

They both to their respective socials on Tuesday, July 20, to break the news to their fans.

“See God🙏 Thank you 😊 my heart is full. Let’s build a home,” Jemutai wrote.

Prof Hamo acknowledged their rough patch, saying the acquisition of the land is just the start of a beautiful love story.

“I know we’ve been through a lot but it’s not how we start but how we finish that matters, it took time for you to believe that I wanted my family to be together and happy, it’s still a work in progress but this is a start. I can build a house, you’ll definitely make it a home,” he wrote.

Prof Hamo and Jemutai also shared pictures taken at the said land, with the latter seen holding a Title Deed.