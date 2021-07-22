The Award-winning vernacular gospel musician Shiru wa GP is celebrating a remarkable milestone in her music career.

The celebrated Kikuyu musician has broken a new record on YouTube as the first female gospel musician in Kenya to garner over 69 million views.

An elated Shiru was GP took to social media to celebrate the achievement and give glory to God.

“Ngaii Ngaiii Wakwa eee…. (Ooh my God) Glory and honour to God. I have been named the first female Kenyan gospel musician to reach over 68 million views on YouTube. Thank you and congratulations to team Shiru wa GP and all my fans. Milestone being a Central Kikuyu gospel artist. I love you,” she wrote.

The praise and worship singer added: “I’m humbled. Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

Shiru was GP launched her YouTube channel in January 2016, and she has since amassed over 252K subscribers.

Her top three most viewed songs are; Irema (scars) with over 7.7 million views, Mucamo (taste) with over 6.2 million views, and Mwaki (fire) with over 5.5 million views.