Comedy actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh is finally set to move his newly constructed house which was donated by wellwishers after his cry for help.

The three-bedroom house is located in Malaa, off Kangundo Road, and it is set to be handed over to Omosh today, Wednesday, July 14.

An excited Omosh said the house is a dream come true and thanked everyone who helped construct it.

“Na feel smart kuruka sana yaaani hata sijui… That will be my new home and I can’t thank all the well-wishers enough. I will go and check the situation then after my kids go on school break, I will take them to their new home,” he said.

The former Tahidi High actor also addressed claims that he intends to sell the house and use the proceeds to run personal projects.

Omosh rubbished the claims saying the house is a gift that he ought to treasure.

“I don’t know why a section of Kenyans never wants to see progress. Why would I even think about selling the house? I personally don’t even know how much it cost to build it. All I’m looking forward to is my house and rebuilding my career,” he said.

Omosh added: “I cannot sell a present, that would be a curse. From where I come, we don’t sell or give away gifts to third parties, so let them talk.”