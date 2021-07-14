The recent partnership deal between Diamond Platnumz and global music publishing company Warner Music Group has opened doors aplenty for the Tanzanian music sensation.

Diamond has been in the US, where he has been rubbing shoulders with American stars as he works on his 4th studio album.

Days after hitting the studio with Wiz Khalifa, who we understand will be featured in the album, Diamond had the honor of interacting with the veteran US rapper Snoop Dogg.

On Monday, July 12, Diamond took to social media to shares photos showing him in studio with the 49-year-old rapper.

Some of the photos captured the two appearing to be in a deep conversation, with Snoop dishing out some nuggets of wisdom to Diamond.

In a conversation the two shared, Snoop is heard advising Diamond that he should strive to inspire his fans who look up to him.

“These moments when you don’t watch the numbers, I used to watch the numbers, then I blinked and fell off. You should not fall off, coz there is somebody else who will come like you came. You gonna work hard because there are other people who are after you, they want to be like you right now. That is what you should know. When you see a ni**a sounding like you, looking like you, it’s because you are correct,” said Snoop. He went on to add: “In my hood, there were real gangs and drug dealers but when I started rapping they slowly put down their drugs and said they want to be Managers, producers, or be like me. I changed the perspective, now in my hood niggas are living good. Rapping was cool but was not for everybody, it was Snoop Dogg’s game.” Snoop further reminded Diamond that he is an inspiration.

“Where you are from, you a real inspiration, Tanzania, Africa, you are blessed,” he said.