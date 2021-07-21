Khaligraph Jones says Ezekiel Mutua should support creatives in his capacity as head of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) instead of shaming them in public.

The KFCB boss, who during his tenure has earned nicknames such ‘Morality cop’ and ‘Deputy Jesus’ over his high-handedness, recently claimed that Kenyan artistes are broke.

In his ongoing tiff with Eric Omondi, Mutua trashed the comedian’s offer of Sh200,000 to Bahati after KFCB canceled a pledge to the singer.

“Hakuna pesa alitoa. Omondi ni maskini…hizo ni sarakasi za kujionesha. Wanafanya hizo sarakasi waoneshe wanakejeli serikali lakini hakuna pesa ya kweli.

“Hawa watu wote ni maskini wa kusaidiwa bwana. Mbona hakumpatia mbeleni? Omondi hana ata mia, hana ata elfu kumi ya kupatia watu…wasanii wanaumia…yeye ni muombaji. Sarakasi ndio zinafanya wapate depression. We talk to them and we know them and we know who is making money,” said Mutua.

This prompted Khaligraph Jones to urge Mutua to organise a sit-down with artistes and strategise on how to support them.

“I believe a guy in his position should be offering solutions and helping artistes like Odibets is doing instead of rebuking them,” said Khaligraph.

The rapper spoke at the launch of the OdiNare rap challenge, in which he has partnered with Odibets through their initiative ‘OdiMtaani’ to give away Sh5 million to the winner.

“It (the challenge) will be a simple process that will only happen online and everyone is urged to register and participate,” Khaligraph said.

He also reacted to his song Ndovu ni Kuu being pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims.