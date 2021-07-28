Detectives drawn from the DCI’s Special Service on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of Christine Ambani, a student at Kiriri Women’s University of Science & Technology in Mwihoko, Githurai 45.

During a morning raid, the detectives stormed a room in Chokaa area within Kayole and arrested Innocent Kalio Makokha. The suspect was the deceased’s boyfriend.

According to the DCI, Christine had left the University on the morning of July 13, 2021, to meet Kalio Makokha when she met her tragic death.

“Christine was prior to their meeting upbeat and looking forward to their date. However, she did not know that she was walking into a death trap, laid by her boyfriend,” said the DCI.

“Immediately after the duo met in Githurai town, they booked themselves into a guest room in an arrangement that according to the management would only last for a few hours. “This, detectives established, was because the semester’s Continuous Assessment Tests were being administered at the university and Christine was due to sit for a paper that afternoon. Actually, Christine had left the college accompanied by a friend, who was to have her hair plaited in Githurai, as she waited for her. However, Makokha had different plans.”

“He emerged from the room later and topped up the earlier paid amount, to last them for the entire night. Detectives have established that it is during this night that the boyfriend turned killer, brutally murdered Christine, by stabbing her on the neck savagely and left her bleeding to her last breath.”

Kalio Makokha, a 23-year-old university student at Mt. Kenya University, then took over Christine’s phone and logged into Christine’s family WhatsApp group.

Posing as Christine, the suspect sent a message asking family members to send her Sh87,000 claiming that she wanted to refund her boyfriend (Makokha) the money he had spent to help her settle in the college.

During investigations, detectives also established that Kalio Makokha was only innocent by name. Apparently, on February 2, 2021, he was identified as the culprit behind the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife, and their one-year-old baby.

“Makokha in unclear circumstances killed the three by setting their house ablaze while they were inside. The matter was investigated by Mumias based detectives under reference number DCI/CR/NO925/36/2021 and the case file forwarded to the DPP for further action.

“The DPP advised that a public inquest into the matter be conducted. Even before the inquest was conducted and his kin buried, Makokha attacked the grieving family again by disrupting the burial planning meetings that were ongoing and destroyed the family’s property. He was arrested, charged and remanded at Kakamega G.K Prison. However, the case was withdrawn under unclear circumstances and the suspect was set free!” noted the DCI.

Makokha, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Needs Education, will be arraigned in court to answer murder charges.