A section of church leaders based in Trans Nzoia County has threatened to curse the government over the recent COVID-19 control measures imposed in the region.

The religious leaders drawn from Trans Nzoia East Interfaith Committee said the measures are too punitive to live by.

Led by their chairman, Bishop Martin Mafumbo of Mountain of Prayer and Deliverance Ministries Kenya, the Interfaith committee said the government did not consult them.

They argued that they have been complying with Covid-19 measures from the onset and they are shocked the government forced them to close churches.

According to them, other social establishments have not been adhering to some of the measures.

“We have complied with all the set guidelines and we are shocked on the move. Look at supermarkets there is no social distancing. Look at schools no social distancing. After the church closure, one of our leaders held a great gathering at neighbouring West Pokot and nobody interfered with it,” Mafumbo said.

The clergyman warned that should the govt fail to reopen churches within one week, they will pray to God to punish it for not respecting the freedom of worship.

“We shall fast and pray until God revisits this government. We will make sure we raise our hands to God so that he deals with this pharaoh government that doesn’t respect God,” he said.

The Trans Nzoia East Interfaith Committee further demanded that they be involved in coming up with measures that will contain the virus.

“From time immemorial, churches have been viewed as refuge zone for those seeking answers to pandemics. Why are they were closing areas where locals go for solace,” added Bishop David Khambia of PEFA church.