Comedians Herman Kago alias Prof Hamo and Stella Bunei Koitie aka Jemutai are looking to capitalise on their recent scandal with the launch of a new show on YouTube.

On Wednesday, June 23, the former bedfellows simultaneously took to their respective socials to share a poster of the show titled ‘Raw and Candid’.

Describing the project as a reality show, Prof Hamo said ‘Raw and Candid’ will be a four-part series where the couple will discuss their relationship.

“It will be a reality show that will highlight where we went wrong in our relationship and in the process help other people who are currently in the same predicament,” Prof Hamo said.

The show premieres today, Friday, June 25, at 10 AM.

‘Raw and Candid’ comes weeks after the couple aired their dirty linen in public, with Jemutai accusing Prof Hamo of absconding his fatherly responsibilities for their two children.

The former lovers have since mended fences after a DNA test which Hamo insisted on confirmed he is the father.