The former actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh has agreed to join a rehabilitation program to fight his perceived alcohol addiction.

This is according to the actor’s former colleague on ‘Tahidi High’, Kevin Onyiso aka Eddy. He said he has come together with other close friends and former colleagues to step in, as Kenyan wellwishers had done enough.

Onyiso, however, said Omosh is still worried about his family and how they will survive without him.

“I just want to request, because he does not have food or money, those he worked with on Tahidi High and were touched by Omosh let us help him,” he said.

Onyiso said they will meet at Omosh’s home on Saturday, July 3, and urged well-wishers to come with food and money for the actor’s family as he begins his rehab.

Those willing to attend the meeting can reach, Kevin Onyiso, on 0724392958.

Meanwhile, Omosh has spoken up about the viral video which captured him in a drunken stupor. He explained that it was an old video and that it was taken as he was coming from a party.

“Some of those videos are old and are just being used to escalate the issue. It is good for people to ask randomly from my neighbours. For example, that video I was coming from bash and random people recorded me,” he said.