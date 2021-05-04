The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is planning to charge a token fee for certain services at the newly built Green Park terminus.

The General Badi-led agency says the token fee will be levied according to the activities that will be allowed to take place within the terminal.

NMS Transport and Public Works Director Engineer Michael Ochieng on Monday said the fee will be used to maintain the Sh200 million terminal.

He said the terminal has to be maintained at high standards, which can only be achieved by charging the token fee.

“The park will operate a certain fee, a token fee, which enables its sustainability. It will translate to what activities will be within the park, what traders will sell, use of the ablution blocks, among others,” he said.

“If I put an ablution block to be completely free you are killing it. How will it be sustained? We have the toilets in the CBD where people pay and the money is used to keep the place clean and pay those who keep it clean,” Eng Ochieng added.

He added that the fees will be structured such that certain people pay the amount while others like persons living with disabilities or the elderly can use the toilets free of charge.