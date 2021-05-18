Former friends turned love rivals Saumu Mbuvi Sonko and Aeedah Bambi appeared to aim subtle digs at each other on social media after the latter published a birthday message for Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my greatest critic, my fiercest supporter, my accomplice, my workout partner, my love, my EVERYTHING! Hon. Senator 005. Sherehe ianze!!!” Bambi wrote on Sunday.

This appeared to have triggered Ms Saumu Mbuvi, who hours later posted a cryptic message sounding a warning to people that chase fame and money.

“Some people are busy chasing fame, others money living life with no purpose and direction soon as you realize your time is up, it will be too late for you…So choose wisely hii Dunia tunapita tu,” she wrote.

In another post, the mother of two wrote: “Memories remind us that nothing last forever, you can be happy today and sad tomorrow, time is precious and should not be wasted, enjoy life and remember don’t count your days, make your days c ount”.

Soon after Mbuvi’s post, Aeedah Bambi published a message that seemed like an indirect reply to the daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

The socialite wrote: “The fact that you don’t like someone doesn’t mean they will suffer or not succeed. Alaye God is not from your village.”

