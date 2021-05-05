President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of John Khabeko Etemesi who died on April 26 at his Sibanga home in Cherengany, Trans Nzoia County.

The late John Etemesi, 90, served the country as a Provincial Commissioner during the era of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

In his message of encouragement and comfort, President Kenyatta described the late Etemesi as a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who served the country with commitment and great dedication.

“Mzee John Etemesi was a humble man, diligent and hard-working public servant who left an indelible mark in all the regions of our country where he was posted to serve.

“Mzee Etemesi was a highly effective administrator who mentored many people in the public service to become excellent servant leaders,” the President eulogised.

The President prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family of the former administrator as they come to terms with his demise.