For someone who has been in the limelight for close to a decade, Vera Sidika has managed to keep most details of her personal life well under wraps.

Every now and then, however, the popular socialite surprises her loyal fanbase with tidbits about her past.

One such incidence happened over the weekend when Vera Sidika shared a rare picture of herself when she was just a baby with her 2 million followers on Instagram.

The social media personality was celebrating herself on Mother’s Day. She captioned the baby picture: “Little Vera Sidika 🥰❤️ with the chubby cheeks, puppy eyes 🥺 & a middle finger for the haters 😂🤣

“Happy Mother’s Day to Me, and all the mothers & non mothers who r planning to be mothers in future 🥰🎉❤️🎊😘.”

Vera also celebrated her mother in another post and shared her pictures as well.

“Mum, you are the one who knows me inside out. I admire and love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who raised me into the strong, independent woman I am today. I love you ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there! 🎉🥰🎊😘❤️💃🏻” Vera wrote.