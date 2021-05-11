Jacqueline Nyaminde says she still thinks about her unborn child who would have been eight years old today.

The ‘Papa Shirandula’ star, famously known as Wilbroda, opened up about miscarrying her second child as the world marked Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Ms Nyaminde also recounted how she unknowingly slipped into postpartum depression following the birth of her son.

“ On the 16th of July, 2010, I became a mother to a beautiful baby boy. It was birth by C section and my friends were there with me from the moment I got into theatre up until when the surgery was done.

“4 days later, I was home, excited about this new chapter of my life. But then almost immediately, I started having feelings that I did not understand. I was extremely sad…There was this hollowness that would show up, especially in the evenings. I’d experience such anxiety and just start crying. I didn’t understand it, I’d never heard of it. It just didn’t feel right. I mean I was supposed to be happy. I had just been blessed with the most precious gift. I hated that feeling. I hated evenings. I told nobody about it. It just slowly slipped away…Only later did I get to know that what I went through was called Postpartum Depression,” Wilbroda wrote.

On her miscarriage, the Milele FM presenter said she was convinced her child was a girl and she had even named her Atis. She said she lost the pregnancy at 3 months.

“In 2013, I got pregnant again. Oh I was elated! I hoped and prayed that it was a girl. I was almost sure it was, so I named her Atis. But then at 3 months, I noticed abnormal spotting and my heart just sunk. The doctor confirmed it and I went in for an evacuation 2 days later. That was a sad period for me. Sometimes I sit and imagine she’d be 8 years now…” she reflected.