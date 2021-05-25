Raila Odinga has maintained that the constitutional review process is still on course in spite of the recent High court ruling that declared the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 unconstitutional.

Speaking in Kisumu, the ODM leader said reggae is unstoppable and asked Kenyans who support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) not to worry about the court decision to stop the initiative.

Raila said a formidable team of lawyers had been assembled to ensure the appeal to reverse the High court’s decision will succeed.

“Do not be worried about what is happening in the courts. We will ensure the issue is sorted out so that we proceed to a referendum, ” he said.

“Even in the Bible Ayub was tempted by the devil. We must not lose hope because in the end, we will defeat the enemies of the reforms agenda because nobody can stop reggae, ” he said.

Raila also urged Kisumu residents to give President Uhuru Kenyatta a warm welcome when he arrives for Madaraka Day celebrations next week.

“We are having high-level guests next week and I want you to warmly welcome the president and his entourage. As they say in Swahili, Mgeni Njoo, mwenyeji apone.”