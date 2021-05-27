Maina Kageni has reiterated his ill-feeling towards the marriage institution, saying he has no plans to marry.

Speaking on ‘Bonga na Jalas’, the Classic 105 radio presenter said he likes his freedom, which would otherwise be compromised by having a wife.

Noting that marriage is not for everyone, Maina Kageni intimated that getting married is akin to digging one’s own grave. He said men are always trying to impress their wives, which ultimately leads to their downfall.

“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that…You know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63,” he told Jalas.

“Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is try to keep and impress you. You try and do crazy, out-of-this-world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself.