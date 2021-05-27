Maina Kageni has reiterated his ill-feeling towards the marriage institution, saying he has no plans to marry.
Speaking on ‘Bonga na Jalas’, the Classic 105 radio presenter said he likes his freedom, which would otherwise be compromised by having a wife.
Noting that marriage is not for everyone, Maina Kageni intimated that getting married is akin to digging one’s own grave. He said men are always trying to impress their wives, which ultimately leads to their downfall.
“Sometimes marriage is not for everyone but never say never and I believe that…You know why? Sir Charles Njonjo got married at 54 or 59 na ako 100 sai ..wewe oa tutakuzika 63,” he told Jalas.
“Wewe ndo utajimaliza, coz what married people do is try to keep and impress you. You try and do crazy, out-of-this-world things that you think she will remember forever, that’s how you kill yourself.
Maina further asserted: “First of all, your woman will always have more money than you, because she didn’t spend, she saves it. So don’t think buying her a Mercedes Benz is impressing her.”
The radio personality also gave an example of how having a wife can curtail his freedom, something he doesn’t subscribe to.
“Mimi ni mtu wa freedom.. sai Tuseme Corona imeisha na naamka nasema I want to be in US in two weeks. Na ninaenda, do you think you can do that when you are married? You have to ask your wife and that’s what I have got a problem doing,” he said.
Maina at the same time noted that he loves women saying they are the bedrock of society.
“Women deserve everything good because they were your beginning. Whether it’s a mother, sister, girlfriend, or wife. All good things start there. If you mess them up hiyo ni shauri yako si yake.
“The African society is so pro-men, yet women are the ones who do everything right for the society… if this country was run by a woman we will have a motherly President,” he averred.