Some 341 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday from a sample size of 3,646 tested in the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the positivity rate stood at 9.4 percent with total confirmed infections rising to 169,697.

The cumulative tests stood at 1,796,585.

Of the 341 new cases, 329 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners; 174 are males and 167 females. The youngest was a two-month-old infant and the oldest was 101 years.

Meanwhile, 11 patients succumbed to the disease bringing the country’s total fatalities to 3,108.

Another 144 patients recovered from the disease; 96 from Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 48 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

This took Kenya’s total coronavirus recoveries to 115,988.

“A total of 1,067 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,680 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program,” Kagwe said.

“104 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.

“Another 89 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 82 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

Kagwe also announced a total of 963,241 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.