Radio personality and comedian Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has bagged a new lucrative gig with the government.

The popular radio presenter has been confirmed as the official host of the forthcoming Madaraka Day celebrations in the lakeside city of Kisumu County.

An elated Jalango announced the emceeing gig on his socials Tuesday, writing: “Sealed and confirmed! Madaraka day official Host! Is HEAVY J BABA! see you in Kisumu! Thanks to a father and a mentor in protocols and High End events! Bw. Peter Wanjohi.”

Jalango will be part of history as this will be the first time the Madaraka holiday celebrations will be hosted in Kisumu county.

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) has also announced a star-studded lineup for the event that includes celebrated artistes like Suzanne Owiyo, Dr Osito Kale, Dola Kabarry, Apesi Mnyama Mkali, Musa Jakadala, Freddy Jakodongo, Koffi Mac Adory and Aluoch Pamba.

The artistes will entertain the 3,000 people who will be allowed to attend the event at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo

“Madaraka day will be a platform for the artists to display their talents which plays a role in embracing our rich, vibrant culture and ensures we safeguard our national identity,” Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC) for Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture Archie Alai said.

The Kisumu County Government has set two other alternative grounds at the Raila Kirembe grounds and Owuor grounds in Kibos which will host 12,000 people each.

They will be fitted with big screens to enable them to follow the event live as it happens as the rest of Kenyans follow the events virtually.