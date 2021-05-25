An autopsy on the body of Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohamed has revealed he was strangled to death.
Government pathologist Johannes Oduor led the postportem in the presence of two other independent pathologists, family lawyer Charles Madowo, DCI detectives, and a family representative.
The post-mortem took slightly over an hour at Umash Funeral Home on Monday, May 24.
The family lawyer Mr Madowo said Mohamud Bashir was tortured before he was strangled and his body thrown into River Nyamindi in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.
The body of the 36-year-old businessman also had burn wounds and injuries inflicted by a blunt object.
“The immediate cause of death as per the post-mortem report is death by strangulation but there is also quite a bit of evidence of torture on his body. There’s trauma on the head consistent with being hit with a blunt object, burns on his body and torture on his toes and nails,” said Madowo.
Samples were also collected from Mohamed’s body for further analysis at the government chemist.
“What we hope is that a proper inquest shall be done and the people responsible for this brought to book. Whatever the circumstance that someone finds themselves in, we are a country that is governed by the rule of law and everybody is entitled to due process and we hope that that due process will be accorded to the family of Bashir and to Bashir as well,” added the lawyer.
Mohamed’s father-in-law Rashid Ali Omar said they will never forgive whoever is responsible for his death.
“We will never forgive those who killed Bashir and we pray that God will punish those who are shedding innocent blood,” said Ali.
“He is my son-in-law, a shrewd and responsible man who was always joyful and of good character. He was loving to everybody as you even saw in his last days he was even giving people money for Idd; that was the way he was, a very generous man,” he added.
Bashir’s brother Omar Osman added: “We are praying to Allah and we hope that we shall get to know what really happened. These issues must come to an end as a family we need to have our rights respected.”
Bashir was laid to rest on Monday at Langata Cemetery. He was a structural engineer and proprietor of Infinity Developers.