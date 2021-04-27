Music producer Tedd Josiah has debunked some misconceptions about single fatherhood, admitting that raising a child as a single parent is not a joke.

Taking to social media, Tedd pointed out some of the misconceptions associated with being a single father.

“A great misconception is…“You’re a man you got it figured out. Men can get through anything they are tough. Life favours men…..”



“I’m gonna speak from my heart. Raising a child from infancy alone is not a joke and it’s triple tough for a man to raise an infant with no knowledge…. learning on the job and still having to provide,” he shared.

The Joka Jok founder went on to reveal that he took time off work for a whole month due to an illness.

“The past 4 weeks I’ve taken off work due to an illness have also shown me that whether you’re a man or woman raising a child alone and working, once you take time off, it’s as good as your family starving regardless of whether you’re a mom or dad. It is scarier having to face your mortality and wondering what would happen…” he wrote.

Tedd continued: “This society thinks men got it good. Now with that info, please think again. We are all struggling to live, stay healthy, and put food on our children’s tables (some of us more than others).”

He went on to urge netizens to pray for single parents and support their business ventures.

“Kindly pray for parents, whether single or not, whether moms or dads cause the journey of life and survival isn’t as picture-perfect as you might think it to be. Also, let’s build-up and support Kenyan owned businesses that create jobs for Kenyans because these are rough times for a lot of families. Let’s not look, gaze and not build each other. LIVE 🦋 LOVE 💕 LAUGH #RaisingJay #TheManMom,” he concluded.