SHA Delivers Kes.1.5 Billion in Healthcare Services in First Month of Rollout

The Social Health Authority (SHA), recently launched under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative, delivered Kes.1.5 billion in healthcare services to Kenyans within its first month.

The Ministry of Health reported that among the services provided, SHA spent Kes.250 million on dialysis care packages, Kes.220 million on cancer treatments, Kes.175 million on maternal and infant health, and Kes.103 million on mental wellness support.

Since SHA’s rollout on October 1, 2024, registered membership has grown by 44 percent, adding 4 million new members and bringing the total to 13 million Kenyans. This membership increase led to over 10,600 maternal and child care visits, including normal and cesarean deliveries, and more than 21,000 outpatient and 28,000 inpatient visits.

Additionally, SHA facilitated over 15,800 dialysis sessions for kidney patients and recorded 265 visits for mental wellness support, a new addition to its services.

The UHC system has now enrolled 4,520 public facilities, 2,540 private clinics, 549 faith-based centers, 17 community-based facilities, and 76 other health providers nationwide.

The Ministry of Health assures SHA members immediate access to a wide range of healthcare services, with no waiting periods.

MoH further noted that SHA’s primary healthcare services, offered at level 2 and level 3 facilities across the country, provide preventive and basic care at no extra cost, a significant advantage for low-income families and those in underserved regions.