“You Can Go Home Anytime”: Opposition Cautions Ruto on Unmet Promises

A group of opposition leaders has warned President William Ruto to start fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans, or risk being removed from office.

At an event over the weekend, the leaders, led by DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, emphasized that the president could face impeachment if he fails to deliver on his campaign pledges.

Wamalwa referenced the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and used the analogy of a driver and a tout to argue that both elected officials should have faced removal together.

“Tunasema bwana Ruto, wewe ndio Zakayo mwenyewe, Gachagua alikua Zakayo mdogo. Kama Zakayo mdogo ameenda, yeye ni makanga; dereva ndiye aliingiza gari kwa mtaro, na Zakayo aende asiende makanga akishuka dereva pia ashuke. Kufa dereva, kufa makanga,” he stated.

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi supported Wamalwa’s remarks, urging Ruto to prioritize keeping his promises. He also weighed in on the term limits proposal sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, claiming that the president was the main supporter of the proposal, which Kenyans overwhelmingly rejected.

Amisi cautioned the president to tread carefully, warning that he could be ousted at any moment, just as he pursued the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

“Wazungu wanasema when it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck, it swims like a duck, then it is a duck. Hio mswada si ya Cheruiyot, ni ya William Ruto, na tunataka tumwambie hii mzigo uliwekea baba ako karibu kushusha. Wakati umetoa Rigathi umewachwa bila nguo. You can go home anytime,” he declared.