Motorists plying the Uhuru Highway in Nairobi are to expect traffic disruption on a section of the busy highway.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority issued a public notice notifying motorists that the section between Bunyala and Nyayo Stadium will be closed for a further 21 days

The section was initially closed on Friday, April 9, 2021, and was expected to be opened for public use on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The closure will now continue until May 20, 2021.

‘This is to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road,” the Authority explained.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes. We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” the roads agency stated.

Motorists leaving Nairobi using Uhuru Highway will have to use Bunyala Road-Workshop Road- Lusaka then join Mombasa Road at the Nyayo roundabout.

Here’s a sketch map of the alternative routes.