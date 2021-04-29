Kenya has suspended all passenger flights from India for 14 days following a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said the suspension will take effect from Friday, with those arriving before then expected to undergo mandatory testing.

“Those found positive for Covid-19 shall be isolated for 14 days at their own cost,” CS Kagwe announced.

The CS, however, said cargo flights will continue upon adherence to the Coronavirus containment measures.

Following the announcement by Kagwe, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council released a list of 10 isolation facilities that will be used by passengers from India.

The facilities in Nairobi and Mombasa will charge between Sh7500 to Sh14,000 for full board accommodation.

In Nairobi, passengers will quarantine at Hilton Garden Inn at JKIA, Royal Tulip Hotel on Chaka Road, Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites in Hurligham, Ngong Hills Hotel on Ngong road, Swiss Lenana Mout Hotel on Ralph Bunche road, Ufungamano Guest House Nairobi, The Strand Leisure Hotel, and Nairobi West and Covent International Hotel.

In Mombasa, the Isolation facilities are Mombasa Beach Hotel and Reef Hotel.