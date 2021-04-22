The government on Wednesday launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive targeting personnel in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.

The Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, presided over the launch which started in the Capital Nairobi at the KICC.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has partnered with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, Kenya Association of Tour Operators, Pubs and Restaurants Association, among other stakeholders in the sector.

CS Balala node that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is a major step towards the resumption of activities in the tourism sector which had been greatly affected by the pandemic.

“Hospitality facilities like restaurants, Hotels and Bars have been closed because of the risk posed by interaction. Therefore, this is an important step towards building confidence in the sector,” the CS said.

“Nairobi county has the highest number of facilities and more businesses have been affected here hence the need to first vaccinate workers,” Balala added.

The first phase of the exercise seeks to vaccinate 5,000 workers in the hospitality sector in Nairobi County.

“The Hospitality and Tourism service providers and frontliners undergoing vaccination, during this drive include; hoteliers, tour drivers, travel agents, restaurants foodservice and bars employees,” Balala said.

The CS said a further 50,000 doses will be allocated to the hospitality industry.

“With this program and the continued adherence to the protocols by everyone, we can be assured that the sector will hopefully resume operations soon with minimum restrictions. This rollout of the vaccines should not be a reason to abandon the health protocols, prevention remains a critical component of the national response to the pandemic,” said Balala.