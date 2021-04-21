The rising cases of gender-based violence in the country have attracted the attention of ODM party leader Raila Odinga who has called for a national discussion on the matter.

Taking to social media, Raila said it was unfortunate that too many lives were being lost to gender-based violence.

“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them. Too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports,” he tweeted.

Raila further advised warring couples to part ways if they cannot reconcile.

“This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live. We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a Nation..” he concluded.

Raila’s comments follow the recent murder of 24-year-old Catherine Nyokabi who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Evans Karani on April 14.

The 38-year-old businessman based in Kiambu confessed to the crime and even asked the court to speed up his sentence.

