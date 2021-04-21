A motorcycle operator who knocked down Pangani OCS at a Covid roadblock in Pangani, Nairobi was Tuesday charged with driving without due care and attention contrary to the traffic act.

Patrick Anasta Orassa appeared before Magistrate Esther Kimilu at Milimani Law Courts, where he was accused of failing to stop after being directed to do so at the roadblock.

The bodaboda operator is said to have knocked down OCS Pangani Chief inspector Samir Yunus causing him slight injuries. Orassa told authorities he lost control as he sped home to beat the 8 pm curfew.

The court heard that Orassa committed the offence on April 18 at about 8.40 pm along Dr Griffin Road at the Pangani traffic lights in Nairobi.

He was also charged with driving without a licence and failing to carry a driving licence contrary to the traffic act law.

Orassa denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.