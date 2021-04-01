Celebrity media personality Betty Kyallo appears to have lost all hope of remarrying.

Speaking in a recent interview, the KTN TV game show host said she is nowhere near to getting married. Betty Kyallo explained that she still has a lot of personal goals to achieve before considering marriage.

“Mi nakaa kuwa wife material? Hiyo maneno ilinishinda kabisa, acha ningangane kiviangu. I can’t be a housewife and just sit there. I also have things I want to achieve,” she told Mwende.

Speaking of wife material, Betty was also expected to feature in Eric Omondi’s reality show. She explained that the show just wasn’t for her.

“Eric is my friend and I watched the show, but do you see how those girls dance? I do not know how to twerk. I also have a job to go to, a kid to take care of, so acha ningangane kiviangu,” she said.