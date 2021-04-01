President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family and residents of Kiambaa Constituency following the death of MP Paul Koinange.

Hon Koinange passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

In his message of comfort, the President said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

The Head of State mourned Hon Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President mourned.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family, relatives and residents of Kiambaa Constituency at this difficult time of mourning.