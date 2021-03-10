A man from Kisasi Village in Kitui Rural Constituency was on Monday morning (March 8) stoned to death for reportedly killing a 5-year-old girl and eating parts of her brain.

The youthful man is said to have abducted the kindergarten pupil at around 7 am as she was heading to school accompanied by three other children.

K24 Digital further reports that the man took the child into a nearby forest, where he beheaded her and, thereafter, ate parts of her head.

The other children ran to school for safety and informed their teacher about what had transpired.

The teacher quickly alerted police attached to Mbitini post, who rushed to the scene and followed a blood trail into the forest, where they found the man eating the child’s brain.

The child’s body had been dumped elsewhere, Kanduti chief, Mary Muvengei, told K24 Digital.

Irate residents, who had accompanied police to the scene, lynched the man and set his body on fire.

The girl’s body and that of her killer were moved to Kitui County Referral Hospital morgue as police launched investigations.