Popular Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has seemingly “sanitised” his recent infidelity scandal with a new song asking God for another chance.

In the song dubbed ‘ ‘Ihinda Ringi’ (Another chance), Samidoh pleads with God to protect him from his enemies and to never allow him to be a slave of his mistakes.

He also thanks God for his talent saying fame would have been his downfall were it not for the prayers of those who love him.

“Please let my relationship with you be permanent and even when I make stupid decisions, kindly forgive me. Give me another chance. I prayed that you expand my territories and you gave me a favour, now they know me all over,” Samidoh sings.

“Give me another chance and hide my star from my enemies. My talent is to build rather than destroy them. I am human and at times I will fall into temptations.”

The song is a follow-up to Samidoh’s public apology to his wife Edith for having an affair and siring a child with Karen Nyamu.

The father of three regretted putting his family in a bad situation as he affirmed his commitment to his wife. Samidoh also pledged to fully support his son with Nyamu.

“I bless my generation and may it continue growing. I now apologise to you my fans for setting a bad example. I take full responsibility for my mistakes, which I regret. We have had our own shares of ups and downs but we are stronger and happy together,” he said.

Watch ‘Ihinda Ringi’ below.

