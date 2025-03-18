Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes and Tweets This Tuesday March 18, 2025 by Nick Mwangi It’s another beautiful day and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Ruto to Visit Mt. Kenya in First Regional Tour Since Gachagua’s Ouster Next Story Rigathi Gachagua: Raila Requested 15 PS Slots, Ruto Agreed to 10 Latest from Blog KSH 3.16B Lost? No Value for Money in Stalled Military Projects, Audit Reveals Rigathi Gachagua: Raila Requested 15 PS Slots, Ruto Agreed to 10 Ruto to Visit Mt. Kenya in First Regional Tour Since Gachagua’s Ouster Kenya Races for New IMF Loan as Debt-to-GDP Ratio Hits 65.7% Omtatah Slams Ruto-Raila Pact as a ‘Civilian Coup’ Against Kenyans