In what has been a long time coming, victims and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence will now be able to access care services in all the 24 new health facilities built by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)

The agency has also set up 21 facilities dubbed ‘Tumaini clinics’ that will offer incorporated sexual and gender-based violence(SGBV) services in a bid to restore hope and dignity to victims.

Victims visiting the centres will get counselling and help in gathering forensic evidence to be used against perpetrators.

“We call these clinics, ‘Tumaini’ as they restore hope and dignity to traumatised survivors,” Nairobi Metropolitan Services director-general Mohammed Badi said last week.

He spoke on Friday as NMS opened a Tumaini clinic at Mama Lucy Hospital as part of the Internal Women’s Day celebration.

“SGBV is not only a health concern but also a human right issue and survivors should access medical care, legal aid, and psychosocial support including shelter and community reintegration,” said Badi.

Mama Lucy Hospital medical superintendent Emma Mutio said the clinic operates 24 hours a day with five nurses in shifts.

“As Mama Lucy Hospital, we take pride in the centre being a one-stop clinic where holistic care is given to survivors of rape,” she said.

Justice Agnes Murgor and Badi officiated the launch that was graced by among others, Nairobi Education executive Janet Ouko, Gender CASs Beatrice Elachi and Jebii Kilimo.

“The Tumaini clinic is just but an example of more of what we need to have in Nairobi for the SGBV victims. Our biggest problem has been where to send the victims of SGBV survivors. But we are now heading in the right direction,” Lady justice Agnes Murgor said.