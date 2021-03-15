Naomi Wamboe is a Kenyan-American Afro-pop singer, TV presenter, and One Vibe Africa ambassador.

********************

Oh man! I can’t remember the last album I bought. I mostly just get singles or- with the technology today, just listen on YouTube or Spotify. But I think it was Destiny Child’s- The Writings On The Wall.

My favorite colour is purple.

I am definitely a night owl. But I’m now both a morning and night person because of the baby. Team no sleep!

Pepperoni is my favorite pizza topping. You can never go wrong with that! And whoever messes that up has no business making pizza.

Wanjira Longauer on Capital FM is my favorite radio presenter.

I love the classics. Blackstreets is my favorite boy band.

The last hard copy book I read was The Secret by Rhonda Byrnes. And that was a couple of years ago.

The last message I received was an MPESA transaction. I love seeing my money come on time!

Puppies over kittens.

Twerking was my favorite dance move. I was the queen of that. Because I’m now a mother, I just do the simple side step. I can’t keep up with all these new dances out there!

I was the dance captain in all the schools I attended. For those who say dance isn’t a sport, I’m here to let you know that IT IS.

Family Matters is the best show I’ve watched.

My biggest pet peeve is snoring. I hate the sound of it. I will plug your nose till you wake up and act like nothing happened.

Tiana from the Princess and the Frog is my favourite Disney princess because she’s a black girl like me. Representation really matters to young girls.

Mojitos are my favorite alcoholic beverages.

I own a fake plant in my room. But I really want to invest in a live one.

Family guy is my favorite cartoon show.

My favourite curse word is ‘what the fun’. If you catch my drift. (Laughs).

Life motto? Why compare yourself to others? No one in the world can do a better job at being you!

Instagram over Twitter. Coffee over tea.

My favorite knock-knock joke? Knock knock? Who’s there? Says. Says who? Says me, that’s who.

A song that’s stuck in my head is Baby Shark because I keep playing it for my baby.