REBIRTH: Communist Party Marxist – Kenya comes alive as thousands gather to install new General-Secretary

The first day of the much-anticipated second national Congress of the Communist Party of Kenya went down at the United Kenya Club on Saturday, November 16, bringing together delegates from all around the world and from the 47 counties of Kenya, too.

The convention, gathered under the auspices of “……” was held after a heightened political blitz which underscored the Party’s commitment to the plight of the average Kenyan worker, even after an acrimonious split from an earlier faction led by now a government-allied entity.

Revolutionary politician Booker Omole, who had, until yesterday, served as the Vice-Chairman of the Communist Party of Kenya, was now installed as the General-Secretary of the revamped party – now aptly named the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya (CPM-K).

Booker, a firebrand political star with exemplary oratory skills and exceptional grassroots expertise, emerged victorious as delegates undertook a secret voting session to restructure the new party, install new leaders, chart a new path and reorganise their political objectives.

Speaking at the Congress, attended by hundreds of fervent members and international delegates, Omole made his intentions clear – spelling out the Party’s new direction while at the same time sharing the party vision which he said aligned with the Party’s current realities and the long-term interest of the movement.

“In a significant move to sharpen our ideological clarity, we have ratified the reconstitution of our Party as the Communist Party Marxist Kenya (CPM-K),” he said. “This reconstitution including name change underscores our steadfast dedication to Marxist principles and unflinching commitment to the complete emancipation of our people.”

Booker also thanked the Party’s delegates for entrusting the party leadership with him, also taking time to remind the congregants of his purpose for leadership – to ensure that he would be strictly guided by the revolutionary principles.

He said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust placed in me by the Congress delegates and also extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected members of the Central Organizing Committee (COC).”

“This moment reflects the collective strength, discipline, and dedication of all comrades’ present. In CPM-K, leadership is a responsibility rooted in service, not privilege. We are guided by the principle of revolutionary division of labour, ensuring each comrade contributes fully and equally to our shared mission.”

On the Party’s path forward, Booker reiterated the principles of Marxism and a just society for all, while at the same time unveiling the Party’s new look and feel – complete with a new emblem, flag and colors.

Amongst the Party’s new objectives and changes include; renewed Party Symbols and identity, organisational and structural reforms, strategic resolutions and programmatic focus as well as approval of foundational documents.

The Communist Party Marxist – Kenya’s new emblem shall now feature a red star, hammer and sickle in gold while the flag shall be in red – framed by a red star with a gold lining. To represent the Party’s revolutionary heritage, strength and sacrifices, the official colors shall be gold, black and red.

In tandem with Booker’s assumption as the General-Secretary, several other figures were named in key positions including; Mwaivu Kaluka (National Chairperson), Kinuthia Ndung’u ( Organizing Secretary), Michelle Anyango (Vice-Chairperson), Wesley Wagumba (National Treasurer) and Armani Kibet (Chairperson of Revolutionary Youth League).

The convention also featured speakers from various nations from across the world including South Africa, Tanzania, Germany, Britain, the US, South Korea, China and Venezuela.

“This leadership team embodies the spirit of our struggle, with a renewed focus on building a mass revolutionary movement,” Booker said.

“We are tasked with deepening the Party’s roots within the working masses and bringing forth new, committed cadres to carry the torch of our people’s democratic revolution.”