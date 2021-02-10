The National Police Service (NPS) has warned that there is rising laxity and violation of Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said certain individuals have been violating the protocols by holding unauthorized gatherings where there is no observance of social distancing or wearing of face masks.

Mutyambai also noted that some businesses and individuals were not observing curfew hours or adhering to the wearing of face masks.

“Some violations include: holding unauthorized gatherings where social distance is not observed, failure to observe curfew hours, failure to wear masks and over crowding in Public Service Vehicles,” the statement reads in part.

The NPS stated that those willing to hold public gatherings must notify the OCS of such intents at least 3 days before the proposed date.

At the same time, Mutyambai directed police commanders across the country to strictly enforce Covid-19 rules.

“Members of the public are advised to adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols which include wearing a face mask properly and maintaining a social distance, failure to which necessary legal action may be taken against them,” the statement added.